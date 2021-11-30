‘Rust’ Shooting: New Search Warrant Sheds Light on How Alleged Live Ammo May Have Ended Up On Set

The set of the movie 'Rust' at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where a fatal shooting occurred on Oct. 21.

A search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday for a prop shop sheds light on how alleged live ammunition ended up on the set of Rust where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in October.

In the affidavit, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department detective wrote that she was informed by Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed that ammo for the Western production was purchased from Seth Kenney of PDQ Arm & Prop, LLC.

In a separate interview, Thell Reed, a longtime Hollywood armorer and father of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, informed the detective that he worked with Kenney in August and September on a separate film project. On that production, there was training for “live fire” with the actors on a shooting range. According to the affidavit, Kenney requested Thell Reed bring additional live ammo so they did not run out. Thell Reed brought a can to that set containing between 200-300 rounds of “live ammunition.”

Thell Reed informed the detective, according to the affidavit, that after that production wrapped, Kenney took the container containing the live ammo and Thell Reed was told by Kenney to “write it off” when he attempted to get it back. Thell Reed suggested that ammo may match ammo collected from the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in Bonanza City, New Mexico.

Kenney could not be reached for comment.

The development comes more than a month after cinematographer Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was wounded when producer-star Baldwin fired a gun, which he believed was safe, but actually contained a live round.

Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls are among those under investigation. Multiple lawsuits have already been filed as a result of the deadly incident, which made headlines around the globe.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney. That investigation could take months to complete, authorities previously noted.