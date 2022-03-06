Spirit Awards: Ruth Negga Speaks About Being Creative in “Solidarity” in Best Supporting Actress Speech

Ruth Negga accepts the best supporting female award for 'Passing' via video.

Ruth Negga spoke about the importance of community and working in “solidarity” while accepting the best supporting female award for her role in Passing. She won the honor during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

The actress wasn’t able to attend the awards show in person, but she spoke about the win in a video acceptance speech.

“Thank you very much. My cheeks hurt because I can’t stop smiling,” she began. After calling the win “lovely,” Negga apologized for not being able to attend the awards show due to rehearsals for a play.

“I would just like to share this with the entire cast and crew of Passing,” she continued.

Negga thanked specific members of the cast, crew and Passing author Nella Larsen before she spoke about the importance of having a community to create with. “Nothing can be created in isolation without anybody else. We create in solidarity with others,” she said. “And so I feel like this is an award for all of us.”

She added, “I’m just so proud to have been part of such a beautiful, beautiful film.”

Negga wrapped up her speech by showing her support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. “I’m glad to express my solidarity with the peoples of Ukraine at this time,” she said.

Negga won the honor over Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Amy Forsyth (The Novice), Revika Reustle (Pleasure) and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket).

The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards were hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally and could be watched live on IFC and AMC+.