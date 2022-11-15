Ryan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILM

Director Ryan Coogler, director Sarah Polley and producer and actor Margot Robbie will be honored at the annual 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival Awards on Dec. 5 at YBCA Forum.

The event honors achievement in film and its fundraising proceeds support the organization’s mission to “discover, nurture and showcase the next generation of film artists.”

Coogler will receive the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction, which is given in the memory of the founder of the San Francisco International Film Festival in 1957. Past recipients include Jane Campion Chloé Zhao, Steve McQueen, Kathryn Bigelow, Kenneth Branagh, Francis Ford Coppola and Werner Herzog, among others.

Coogler is known for his feature film debut Fruitvale Station, as well as Creed and Creed II, Black Panther and most recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Danai Gurira will present the award.

Robbie will be honored with the Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting, with previous recipients including Glenn Close, Adam Driver, Amy Adams, Kate Winslet, Jeremy Irons, Harrison Ford, and Robin Williams, among others.

Robbie will next star in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon alongside Brad Pitt. She recently wrapped production on Barbie, which will release next July. Chazelle will present the award.

Polley will receive the SFFILM Award for Storytelling, which was previously awarded to Maggie Gyllenhaal Aaron Sorkin, Lulu Wang, Boots Riley, and Tom McCarthy, among others. She received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay for her film Away From Her. Her most current project is Women Talking, which stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw. Writer and editor Dave Eggers will present the award.

“Each of these phenomenal artists brings the highest levels of skill to their latest work, creating the year’s most indelible films. This evening of celebration not only honors their unique contributions, but also fuels our ability to achieve our year-round initiatives nurturing filmmakers, supporting students, and bringing audiences together through the transformative power of cinematic storytelling,” says SFFILM’s Executive Director Anne Lai. “The impact of Awards Night is felt in every corner of our mission, and we’re grateful for that.”

SFFILM’s Director of Programming Jessie Fairbanks added: “2022 is the year SFFILM joyfully welcomed audiences and filmmakers back into theaters. From our Festival in the spring to Doc Stories in the fall, Bay Area audiences joined us in droves to experience movie-going as a collective and affirming experience. Awards Night caps off a successful year featuring the creativity and fearlessness of films and filmmakers from around the world.”