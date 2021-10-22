Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Ryan Gosling’s life is about to get plastic fantastic.

The actor is in final negotiations to join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’s live-action take on Barbie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the duo known for their quirky and critically loved dramas, wrote the script for the long-gestating project with Gerwig set to direct.

Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films’s Robbie Brenner and Paddington’s David Heyman are also producing.

Plot details are being kept deep in the Malibu Dream House.

Gosling was offered the role in the summer but due to scheduling issues declined. When the feature project got pushed back, it allowed for an opening.

The actor recently wrapped action movie The Grey Man opposite Chris Evans.