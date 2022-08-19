Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in New ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Movie

Ryan Gosling is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie in the Ocean’s Eleven reboot for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The new Ocean’s movie will be helmed by Jay Roach, with Robbie producing with Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham. Details on the script by Carrie Solomon are being kept under wraps, but it is known to be an original Ocean’s Eleven tale that is set in Europe in the 1960s. Puck was the first to report on Gosling’s interest in the film.

Executive producing are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara. Village Roadshow is also involved in an exec producer capacity and may also co-finance.

The project is in active development and has not been greenlit, but a spring 2023 production is the hope. Gosling also is teaming with Warners on the live-action Barbie with Robbie.

Up next, he co-stars with Emily Blunt in director David Leitch’s stuntman action-drama The Fall Guy for Universal.

Warners’ Ocean’s franchise was launched in 2001 when Steven Soderbergh directed a fast-talking, stylish A-list heist comedy featuring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and others. What began as a riff and loose remake of the 1960 Rat Pack movie turned into an unexpected franchise. After the first movie made over $450 million worldwide theatrically, Soderbergh and company churned out two more star-packed installments, in 2004 and 2007, respectively. The franchise returned in 2018 with Ocean’s 8, a female-centric spinoff led by Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.

