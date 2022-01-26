×
Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Timothy Granaderos of '13 Reasons Why,' and Perry Mattfeld, the star of 'In the Dark,' are also starring in the indie from 'Maron' writer and exec producer, Duncan Birmingham.

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos,
Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos, Perry Mattfeld, Duncan Birmingham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images;JC Olivera/Getty Images; razer Harrison/Getty Images; Courtesy of Courtesy of Subject

Veronica MarsRyan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham.

The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha, wealthy neighbors. But as a single nightcap leads to another, Adam and Margo start to suspect these new friends are actually duplicitous strangers.

Birmingham was an executive producer and writer on Maron on IFC and co-executive producer and writer on Blunt Talk for Starz. His short films have premiered at film festivals including Sundance and AFI. His screenplay Swingles popped up on the Black List and was bought by Paramount. The filmmaker is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Hansen, who gained fans for co-starring on Veronica Mars, next reprises his role from Party Down for the cult comedy’s revival on Starz. Tang was most recently in the Golden Globe-winning The Kominksy Method for Netflix.

Granaderos, one of the stars of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why next stars in horror-comedy Untitled Horror Movie while Mattfeld will return for the fourth season of CW’s crime drama In the Dark.

Hansen, Tang, Granaderos are repped by Gersh while Mattfeld is repped by Innovative Artists.

