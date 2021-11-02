AFM: Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames Board Joe Russo Co-Penned Thriller ‘The Locksmith’

Ryan Phillippe (Crash, Gosford Park), Kate Bosworth (Still Alice, Superman Returns) and Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible, Pulp Fiction) are teaming up for upcoming thriller The Locksmith, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The film — which is being launched at the online AFM by Arclight Films — marks the feature film debut of veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard (Hell or High Water, Whiplash), working from a screenplay written by John Glosser, Joe Russo & Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis, based on an original story by Blair Kroeber.

The Locksmith follows Miller, an expert locksmith, fresh out of prison after a job gone bad. Back home, he tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Beth, who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping and from there, take a tumultuous turn.

The film is produced by Mark B. David (Poker Face, Spinning Gold) of Golden State Films and Roger Goff (Cut Throat City, The Tiger Rising, Dallas Buyers Club), and executive produced by Walter Josten (Holes, Around the World in 80 Days). Arclight Films is handling worldwide distribution rights.

“The Locksmith is a captivating thriller with a terrific ensemble cast led by Ryan, Kate and Ving,” said Arclight CEO Gary Hamilton. “We are so excited to bring this film to the marketplace and cannot wait to see the cameras roll this fall.”

Principal photography will begin on The Locksmith on November 15 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with The Locksmith due to be ready for delivery in September 2022.

“We’re thrilled to be working with this outstanding cast to bring a great story to the screen,” added producer David. “It is very gratifying to have Gary and the Arclight team, with their years of experience and solid contacts, as our sales partners.”

Bosworth is repped by APA and Yornes Barnes Levine.