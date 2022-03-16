Ryan Reynolds’ ‘The Adam Project’ Lands at No. 3 Among Top Netflix Movie Launches

Ryan Reynold’s original Netflix movie The Adam Project — about a time-traveling fighter pilot — flew to big viewership numbers in its debut on the streamer over the March 11-13 weekend.

According to Netflix, the family friendly film scored 92.4 million hours viewed, the third-biggest opening weekend since the streamer instituted new metrics and began reporting numbers on a weekly basis last year. And there was a substantial number of repeat viewers.

The only movies to boast bigger debuts since the new metrics began were Red Notice (149 million hours) — starring Reynolds opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot — and Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up (111 million hours). Red Notice went on to rank No. 1 on the list of the most viewed Netflix films in their first 28 days.

Unlike box office grosses, which have long been made public by Hollywood studios, streaming viewership numbers have been largely kept under wraps. Netflix is an exception, although there is no third-party verification.

Nielsen tracks viewership numbers for Netflix and other top streamers, but the data is delayed by four weeks and only includes the U.S. (roughly two-thirds of Netflix subscribers reside overseas).

Also, Nielsen doesn’t include mobile devices and measures by minutes viewed, versus hours, further complicating comparisons. The Adam Project (106 minutes) runs far shorter than either Red Notice (118 minutes) and Don’t Look Up (138 minutes).

The Adam Project reunites Reynolds with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy (the duo will next tackle Deadpool 3). The storyline follows the pilot as he travels back in time and meets his younger self, as well as his father (Mark Ruffalo).

Among both English-language movies and television, The Adam Project ranked No. 2 for the week of March 7-13 behind the second week of the new TV series Pieces of Her (95.7 million hours). One caveat: The Adam Project didn’t launch until March 11.