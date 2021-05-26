Ryan Reynolds Addresses His Struggle With Anxiety in Mental Health Awareness Post

Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday posted a personal message as he commemorated Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Deadpool actor said he was late acknowledging the impact of the month because he overbooked himself with work — which he revealed he does in order to combat his anxiety.

“I know I am not alone, and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you are not alone,” Reynolds wrote.

He continued, “We don’t talk enough about mental health and we don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never. I hope…”

Reynolds first addressed his struggles with anxiety in a 2018 New York Times profile.

“I have anxiety, I’ve always had anxiety,” Reynolds said then. “Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

He added, “When the curtain opens, I turn on this knucklehead, and he kind of takes over and goes away again once I walk off set,” he said of his anxiety. “That’s that great self-defense mechanism. I figure if you’re going to jump off a cliff, you might as well fly.”