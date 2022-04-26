Ryan Reynolds to Receive American Cinematheque Award

Ryan Reynolds has a big date with American Cinematheque on Nov. 17.

The actor, writer, producer, entrepreneur and beloved movie star will be honored with a career retrospective as the 36th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award at the org’s gala dinner at the Beverly Hilton. The event serves as the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit that programs year-round at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The Canadian talent joins an esteemed list of previous American Cinematheque Award honorees that reads like a who’s who in Hollywood. Just in the last decade alone, recipients include Robert Downey, Jr., Ben Stiller, Jerry Bruckheimer, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Ridley Scott, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Charlize Theron, Spike Lee and Scarlett Johannsson.

The news comes on the heels of Reynolds’ latest film, The Adam Project. The Shawn Levy-directed film helped Reynolds snag his third film on Netflix’s all-time top 10 list after Red Notice and Six Underground. He also delivered a box office hit with Levy on their collaboration on Free Guy. He’s prepping another Deadpool and will soon be seen in Spirited.

On the business front, Reynolds is an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Wrexham Football Club, chief creative officer of MNTN and a co-founder of Maximum Effort Prods. He has been recognized as one of the most creative people in business by Fast Company, Wall Street Journal and AdWeek.

“Ryan Reynolds is a Renaissance Man 2.0 for our times,” praised AC Board Chair Rick Nicita. “He is an actor, a business entrepreneur, a writer, a comedian, a producer and a creative innovator on screen and off. Most important to us, he is a true modern movie star. He has reached the heights of stardom in movies shown on all platforms, in all genres ranging from comedies to dramas to action films or combinations of all three.”