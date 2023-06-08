Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh to Star in Skydance, Apple Feature ‘Mayday’

- Share this article on Facebook
Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are teaming up for Mayday, a feature that hails from Apple Original Films and Skydance.
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley penned the script before the writers strike and will produce and direct the project. The duo most recently helmed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves for Paramount, and are also known for directing the action-comedy Game Night and penning Spider-Man: Homecoming, among other projects. Their new feature is described as an action-adventure film, but the logline is being kept under lock and key.
Mayday will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau and Patrick Gooing will produce for Maximum Effort. Carin Sage will oversee for Skydance.
The project is part of Skydance’s first-look deal with Apple, which has already resulted in the Chris Evans-Ana de Armas action-comedy Ghosted, and the upcoming Mark Wahlberg feature The Family Plan and the genre-bender The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Goldstein and Daley are repped by CAA, Fourth Wall Management, and Hansen, Jacobson.
Reynolds, woh is currently filming Deadpool 3, is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer. He previously teamed with Apple for the holiday film Spirited.
Branagh, who appears in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer later this summer, is repped by WME and Berwick & Kovacik, and Gochman Law Group.
Deadline first reported the news.
