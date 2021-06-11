Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative Merges With L.A. Mayor’s Evolve Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative on Friday merged with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Evolve Entertainment Fund, creating a new organization with the purpose of making even more Hollywood jobs, training, and mentorship available to under-represented communities.

Launched in February 2018 by Mayor Garcetti, Evolve has partnered with 152 entertainment companies, as well as 28 community and educational organizations, directly facilitating 559 paid internships and 65 full-time jobs with leading companies such as Netflix, WME, and Disney’s ABC Entertainment.

“Evolve is about more than injecting young people’s voices into our city’s creative output — it makes sure the studios of Hollywood better reflect the melting pot of backgrounds that makes Los Angeles extraordinary,” Garcetti said in a statement. “This merger between Evolve and the Group Effort Initiative will provide even more individuals from underserved communities with the opportunity to chase their dreams, secure a career in our City’s most iconic industry, and help ensure our backlots and soundstages represent the diversity in our own backyard.”

The merger of Evolve and GEI will expand the reach of the mayor’s program beyond Los Angeles to other cities in the United States and around the world, according to Garcetti’s office. The merger aims to double the number of participants over the next three years to provide more than 1,000 internships and 150 full-time job opportunities.

“We started GEI not even a year ago and Blake and I have been so thrilled and humbled both by the interest in the program and the eagerness of our industry to help,” said Reynolds, who along with wife Blake Lively launched GEI in August 2020. It is run through their companies, Maximum Effort and B for Effort.

“We are so grateful to Mayor Garcetti for helping architect its expansion,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’d also like to recognize the efforts of organizations like Netflix, Apple, Sony Pictures and the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative as well as early hand-raisers Shawn Levy, Sean Anders, John Morris, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Kristen Bell and Noah Baumbach. Opening up access to our industry will truly take a group effort and we’re just getting started.”

GEI seeks to provide paid, on-set training opportunities targeted at BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and other marginalized communities at any stage in their career, with positions focusing mainly on below-the-line jobs in the entertainment industry.