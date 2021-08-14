Ryan Reynolds Confirms Disney Wants ‘Free Guy’ Sequel

Ryan Reynolds confirmed in a brief tweet on Saturday that a Free Guy sequel is on the horizon.

“Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel,” wrote the actor on Twitter. “Woo hoo!! #irony.”

While no additional information was given, 20th Century Studios retweeted Reynolds’ post and director Shawn Levy shared it with the quote: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

Free Guy is Levy’s latest action-adventure comedy, which was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally released earlier this week, heading for a $25M-plus opening at the box office. With a sequel, 20th Century and Disney may be on path to launch a family-friendly PG-13 franchise.

The film stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually a non-player character (NCP) in a brutal open world video game. He is determined to become the hero and save his friends from getting deleted by the game’s creator.

Free Guy is written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, and also stars Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer.

In Frank Scheck’s THR review of the film, he hypothesized that Free Guy may be “the most entertaining video-game inspired movie yet” and wrote that Reynolds “perfectly embodies the sweet innocence of his character.”

Director Levy, who is known for Night at the Museum, Date Night, The Internship and more, has 15 projects lined up at Netflix.