Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made

Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool.

During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol.

“I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie,” Reynolds said. “Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.”

The star continued, “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

This isn’t the only time Reynolds has given the character a Christmas-minded spin. In late 2018, a holiday-centric PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, entitled Once Upon a Deadpool, got a limited theatrical release that came out months after the R-rated version. But that film was mostly a cleaned-up re-release of the David Leitch-directed sequel.

Reynolds has been working with Reese and Wernick on the third Deadpool movie, which will bring the acerbic character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold. In July, Marvel Studios Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that the third installment would be a chance to expand on the franchise’s two previous films.

“How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok?” said Feige at the time. “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”