Ryan Reynolds and ‘Adam Project’ Team on Releasing Netflix Film Amid Ukrainian Crisis

The mood was bittersweet on the blue carpet for the world premiere of Netflix’s star-studded film The Adam Project.

The adventure drama, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña and newcomer Walker Scobell, is preparing for its international release amid the backdrop of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, which its cast was keeping at top of mind at the New York City event on Monday.

“I’m trying to keep things light just to have a counterpoint to the heaviness that’s happening on the other side of the world,” Ruffalo told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he’s rooting for the Ukrainian people who have shown incredible courage and strength in light of Russia’s invasion.

“It’s just good to see them repulse this fucking fascist move to take over their free country by a fascist and the anti-democratic forces of the world, which [Vladimir Putin] leads,” he continued. “There’s some even here in the United States, and we have to fight against them, just like the Ukrainians are.”

Garner echoed that sentiment, explaining that it’s hard to feel like anything is right or normal “when the world is in turmoil.” Her heart goes out to the people of Ukraine, she said, and knows the entire cast of The Adam Project feels the same way. She especially pointed to Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, who have agreed to match up to $1 million worth of donations to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes.

The Adam Project director and producer Shawn Levy also sang Reynolds’ and Lively’s praises and has been a part of the couple’s effort to raise funds. He hopes the film — which tells the story of a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (Scobell) and late father (Ruffalo) to come to terms with his past while saving the future — can help unify people during a tumultuous time.

“I always hoped that Adam Project would be a movie that is emotionally connected,” Levy said. “That it would be, yes, entertaining, but also very much a reminder of basic human experiences and human values. And certainly what we’re seeing going on in Ukraine is so counter to so many basic human values.”

For his part, Reynolds wants the film to serve as a form of escapism for viewers during an unsettling and dark time in the world.

“I think things have been varying shades of dark for a while,” Reynolds told THR. “We’re sort of afforded this — I say this with big, cartoon quotes — luxury of having 24/7 access to information and news constantly, and to be able to step away from that for a second is OK. It doesn’t mean you don’t care. It just means you’re taking care of yourself a little bit.”

Screenwriter Jonathan Tropper agrees with Reynolds, saying that putting out movies that inspire good feelings is important, especially now with The Adam Project, which emphasizes love, family and positivity.

“It’s a fun adventure — it’s escapist,” he said. “And at the same time, it’s not political at all. It’s just stressing sort of deeper things that bind us.”

Garner goes a step further to say that she hopes the film can bring a little joy and peace to the people who watch it.

“Art is ultimately a space that we can go. It’s a tool in our toolkit to lift us up, to unite us, and, luckily, this is that kind of film,” she said, adding that The Adam Project is “all about love transcending time.”

For Saldaña, the project is incredibly personal. She and her sisters lost their father at a young age, and she remembers watching her mom put herself back together, in the same way Garner’s character does in the film, she told reporters on the carpet.

“When it comes to Mark Ruffalo, it’s that opportunity that he gets to relive some moments and sort of make amends and enable his sons to heal that I found just so endearing and beautiful,” Saldaña said. “I’m pretty sure that any parent in any child, if they’re given the chance to go back and redo some things, for the sake of healing, I feel like 90 percent of us will always jump at that opportunity.”

The Adam Project hits Netflix on March 11.