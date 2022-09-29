Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Taps Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau as Co-Presidents of Production (Exclusive)

Even as he readies to bring back Deadpool for another theatrical go-around, Ryan Reynolds is beefing up his production banner, Maximum Effort.

The company, which Reynolds founded with George Dewey and that has a first-look with Paramount, has hired Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau as co-presidents of production.

Fox and Pariseau are married and will be acting as a production team for the first time in their careers. Fox previously led film production for indie financier and producer FilmNation and is an Oscar-nominated producer for her work on 2020’s Promising Young Woman, which starred Carey Mulligan.

Pariseau joins from MGM, where he served as senior vp, production, working under then-film head Mike DeLuca and most recently oversaw production on George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat.

“Maximum Effort has grown faster and in more directions than our wildest dreams when we started it four years ago,” said Reynolds and Dewey in a joint statement. “Ashley and Johnny individually have incredible experience and taste and are exactly the right dynamic duo to lead our next phase of growth. We are so excited for them to join our tiny little pirate ship.”

Fox and Pariseau commented they were going to lean into their partnership as they took on the new role. “We’ve dreamed of teaming up to produce since we met as rival book agents over a decade ago, and we’re so grateful that Ryan and George – and the whole Maximum Effort team – are welcoming us into their fold,” the duo said in a statement. “From the moment we met them, we felt connected to the team’s ethos and its mission to bring people together through storytelling that’s original and unexpected. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”