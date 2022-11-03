Ryan Reynolds to Receive People’s Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Ryan Reynolds will receive the People’s Icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, which will take place on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“In any endeavor — whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business — Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He’s received many accolades over the years, but it’s these innate qualities that makes him so beloved,” Cassandra Tryon, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s senior vp, entertainment live events, said. “We cannot wait to present Ryan with the People’s Icon award at this year’s show.”

The Canadian actor began his acting career in 1991 and rose to prominence in the comedy series Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place and films like The Proposal; Definitely, Maybe; Mississippi Grind; and Free Guy. He is a three-time People’s Choice award winner as well as a Golden Globe and Grammy nominee for his work on the Deadpool franchise. His most recent film, The Adam Project, is Netflix’s fourth most-viewed English-language film of all time. He can next be seen in Spirited alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, which will premiere Nov. 18 on Apple TV+.

Reynolds has also created campaigns for his Deadpool films, as well as Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and the Match Group. He is an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and Wrexham Football Club, chief creative officer of MNTN and a co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions.

Past recipients of The People’s Icon award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.