Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Taking “A Little Sabbatical” From Movie Making After Wrapping Work on ‘Spirited’

Ryan Reynolds took to social media on Saturday to reveal he’s taking “a little sabbatical” from movie making.

The actor noted in his post that he just wrapped work on the Apple TV+ movie Spirited. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” Reynolds wrote. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… ”

Reynolds then shared: “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Included in the Instagram post were several photos of Reynolds with cast and crew members on the Christmas-themed film, which is co-directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.

In the comments section were numerous familiar names such as Ava DuVernay, Boss Logic, Octavia Spencer, and even Reynolds wife Blake Lively, who wrote, “Michael Caine did it first” — in reference to recent reports that the British actor will retire after his latest film Best Sellers, though he confirmed in a statement on Saturday that this is not the case.

