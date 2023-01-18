Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Catherine O’Hara to Receive Honorary Canadian Screen Awards

Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu and Catherine O’Hara are set to receive special awards at the Canadian Screen Awards, organizers said on Wednesday.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced Reynolds will receive the 2023 Humanitarian Award. The Vancouver-born actor and his wife, actress Blake Lively, have backed a host of charitable causes like supporting clean water projects, homeless youth and food banks.

The Canadian Academy will also give its Radius Award to Liu after the Kim’s Convenience star made waves globally with his lead role in the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

And SCTV alum O’Hara will receive the Academy Icon Award for her legendary career, which includes credits like Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and After Hours.

Canada’s film and TV awards, to culminate with an April 16 telecast, will include Tribute Awards for Reservation Dogs actress Jennifer Podemski, the late indie TV producer Paul Pope and a Changemaker Award for veteran TV host Tracy Moore.

Other special honorees include veteran actor Peter MacNiell receiving the Earle Grey Award, the Gordon Sinclair Award for broadcast journalism going to Lisa LaFlamme after she was forced out by Bell Media as host of CTV National News, the country’s top-rated newscast, and a Lifetime Achievement Award for Pierre Bruneau, a veteran Quebec TV news anchor.

Nominations for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be unveiled on Feb. 22.