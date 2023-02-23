Ryan Reynolds to Star In, Produce Comedy ‘Boy Band’ for Paramount (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds wants it that way.

The prolific A-lister has set up feature comedy Boy Band at Paramount that reunites him once again with frequent collaborator, filmmaker Shawn Levy.

Reynolds is attached to star and produce the project for which he also co-wrote with Jesse Andrews, the scribe who penned Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and also worked on Disney Animation’s Luca. Reynolds, who originated the story, will produce via his Paramount-based banner, Maximum Effort.

Levy is also producing via his 21 Laps Entertainment. It is being eyed as a potential directing vehicle for Levy but scheduling would be a determining factor. Levy and Reynolds have worked together on several movies, including Free Guy and The Adam Project, and are currently in prep on Deadpool 3, which will shoot in London this spring. Reynolds is hoping to slot Boy Band for a fall 2023 or early 2024 shoot on his calendar.

Details of the project are being kept on a backstreet, but it can be described as a boy band reunion movie. The reunion of musical acts from the late 1990s or early 2000s has proven to be a fertile ground for comedy, with Peacock series Girls5Eva being a notable example.

It is unclear what role Reynolds would take on but he has already shown himself capable to carrying a tune with Spirited, Apple’s underrated movie that streamed late last year and featured the actor dancing and singing alongside co-star Will Ferrell in many musical numbers.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.