Berlin: Saban Buys Scandinavian Thriller ‘Good Boy’ for North America (Exclusive)

Saban Films has picked up the North American rights to Scandinavian thriller Good Boy from Blue Finch Films.

Written and directed by Viljar Bøe (Til Freddy), the film stars Gard Løkke (Troll), Katrine Lovise Øpstad Fredriksen in her feature film debut and Amalie Willoch Njaastad (Cabin Crazy). Saban is targeting a third-quarter theatrical release.

Good Boy, which premiered to acclaim at Beyond Fest in 2022, follows Sigrid, who thinks she’s met the perfect match in Christian until she comes to find out that he lives with a man who acts like his pet dog. She soon notices that there is an insidious side to Christian… maybe “puppy play” isn’t as innocent as it seems.

The film is produced by Marie Waade Grønning, Ane Marie Sletten and Karl Oskar Åsli, and executive produced by Darren Gaskell and Nicolai Narvesen Lied. The deal was negotiated by Steve Break on behalf of Saban Films and Mike Chapman on behalf of Blue Finch Films, which is representing worldwide sales rights.

Saban recently acquired a number of films, including Jon Keeyes’ The Clean Up Crew, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas; Pierre Morel’s The Ambush, the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the UAE and Saban’s first non-English language film acquisition; Jason Momoa’s The Last Manhunt; American Murderer starring Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel snd Jacki Weaver; Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon starring Kate Hudson and Jun Jong-Seo; Brett Donowho’s western The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage; Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy Chariot with John Malkovich; and Butcher’s Crossing, which stars Cage and had its world premiere in Toronto.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes SXSW 2023 titles Monolith and Raging Grace, Blumhouse’s Soft & Quiet, as well as horror-comedy She Came From The Woods starring Cara Buono (“Stranger Things”) and William Sadler (Bill & Ted Series).