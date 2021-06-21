Cannes: Saban Takes Swedish Action Film ‘Last Man Down’ for U.S., U.K. (Exclusive)

Scandinavian action film Last Man Down has scored up a number of international sales for Fabrication Films ahead of the Cannes Virtual Market, including a domestic deal.

The film — starring newcomer Daniel Stisen, alongside Olga Kent, Daniel Nehme and Madeleine Vall — was picked up by Saban Films for North America and, via Saban’s partnership with Altitude Media Group, also for the the U.K. Elsewhere it was taken for the Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), Korea (Danal Entertainment), Poland (Media Squad), Japan (Pflug) and Spain (YouPlanet Pictures).

Directed by Fansu Njie from a script he co-wrote with Stisen and Andreas Vasshaug, Last Man Down centers on John Wood (Stisen), a man who chose to leave civilization following a global pandemic and the brutal murder of his wife. Carrying the potential cure, Maria (Kent) is hunted by violent mercenaries. After stumbling upon John’s cabin, the two must team up to fight off the lethal threat together.

The film was produced by Fansu Film and Daniel Stisen Productions. Miriam Elchanan, president of sales and acquisitions negotiated the deal on behalf of Fabrication Films, while Steve Break, Saban Film’s acquisition consultant, negotiated on behalf of Saban.

The Cannes Virtual Market kicked off on June 21 and runs through June 25.