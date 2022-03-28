SAG-AFTRA Says Will Smith’s Slap on Chris Rock During Oscars Is “Unacceptable”

SAG-AFTRA has weighed in on the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night in which the King Richard actor slapped the comedian after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members always work in a safe environment,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct. The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident and will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”

Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head (the actress has alopecia). After Smith walked up to the stage to slap Rock, Smith returned to his seat and shouted at the presenter to take his wife’s name out of his “fucking mouth.” Smith later went on to win the best actor award for his performance in King Richard. While receiving his first-ever Oscar, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees; he did not, however, mention Rock.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has since released two statements, the latest of which states: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

Smith released a statement on Monday, apologizing to Rock and calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote on Instagram. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

On Wednesday evening, the Academy’s Board of Directors will meet to address the situation. The decision comes just hours after the officers of the Academy’s Board of Governors — including president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson — convened Monday for an emergency phone call about the incident.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards expert Scott Feinberg reported that Smith and Rock each attended separate afterparties — with Smith saying it’s been a “beautiful night” while dancing at the Vanity Fair Oscar party; Rock was spotted at Guy Oseary’s afterparty. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Rock declined to file a police report.