SAG Awards: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power of The Dog’ Lead Film Nominations

'Succession,' 'House of Gucci,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'The Power of the Dog'

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards, with each movie earning three nominations.

Top TV nominees are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each scored five nominations.

The Power of the Dog, however, missed out on the SAG Awards’ top category of best cast, with nominees there consisting of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard.

The drama ensemble nominees are The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone. And the comedy series ensemble nominees are The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso.

This year’s nominations were announced on Instagram Live by Rosario Dawson (Dopesick) and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!) on Wednesday.

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG Awards will this year air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

It was previously announced that Helen Mirren would receive the Life Achievement Award at the 28th annual ceremony.

The SAG Awards’ top film prize of best cast is considered SAG-AFTRA’s best picture equivalent. But, in recent years, a number of titles have won the best picture Oscar without nabbing best cast nominations, including last year’s best picture winner Nomadland and 2018 and 2019 Oscar best picture winners The Shape of Water and Green Book, respectively. The 2020 best cast winner Parasite is the latest title to take the SAG Awards’ top prize before winning the Oscars’ best picture.

A complete list of the 2022 SAG Awards nominees follows.

TV categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Film categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings