SAG Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Score Early Wins

CODA, West Side Story and Ted Lasso scored early wins at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night, with CODA‘s Troy Kotsur making history when he became the first deaf actor to win a SAG Award when he scored the best supporting actor trophy.

Using a sign-language interpreter, he explained that he has been a SAG member since 2007 and that he now feels “like I’m finally part of the family.” He also talked about sleeping in his car and in his dressing room backstage when he first started out, only to round out his speech by professing his love to his wife and joking that his daughter will not be allowed to use the trophy as a jewelry stand.

Ariana DeBose won the award for best supporting actress for West Side Story, telling the audience that it’s “taken a long time to call myself an actor,” noting her roots come from dancing and Broadway.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited to present the award for cast ensembles, walking onto the stage to “Time After Time,” a nod back to the 1997 film. Ted Lasso won the award in the comedy series category. Hannah Waddingham and other members of the cast accepted the award remotely via video, shouting out Juno Temple who was seated in the audience in Santa Monica.

Ted Lasso had already scored a previous win on the TV side when Jason Sudeikis won best leading actor in a comedy series, mirroring his win from the Emmys in September.

Jean Smart won the outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Hacks, which marks her first win at the SAG Awards, and also mirrors her win from September’s Emmy Awards. During her speech, she joked that acting was the oldest profession of mankind before asking the world to beg for peace in light of the Russian invasion in the Ukraine.

Lee Jung-jae won best actor in a drama series for his role in Netflix’s Squid Game. Speaking through a translator, he couldn’t believe his win. “I did write something but I don’t think I’ll get to reading it,” he said, putting away his notecards. He thanked the fans around the world and the Squid Game team, who were cheering him on in the audience.

Squid Game scored its second win when Lee’s costar Jung Ho-yeon won the award for best actress in a drama series and was equally surprised, giving an emotional speech and thanking the other actors in the room for having been her inspiration.

Succession won its first SAG Award in the best ensemble in a drama series category. Brian Cox, wearing a mask that donned his character’s famous “fuck off” line, took the stage to thank HBO, the writers and the cast including Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen who weren’t there to accept the award in person.

Cox then pivoted to discuss the war in Ukraine, noting, “the thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia to fellow actors and actresses and performers. They are told under penalty of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine and I think that is pretty awful. And I think we should all stand together for those people, the people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on and particularly the artists. We should really join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift. I believe they can.”

Kate Winslet won a trophy for her role in Mare of Easttown in the best performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series category. Winslet was not there to accept the award, so The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons accepted it on her behalf.

The In Memoriam segment commemorated actors like Edward Asner, Bob Saget, Lisa Barnes, Helen McCrory, Saginaw Grant, Suzzanne Douglas, Al Harrington, Norman Lloyd, Michael K. Williams, Melvin Van Peebles, Sonny Chiba, James Michael Tyler, Willie Garson, Meat Loaf, Ned Beatty, Gaspard Ulliel, Louie Anderson, Peter Bogdanovich, Sidney Poitier and Betty White.

Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., all of whom were part of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, opened the ceremony that took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

“Together again finally we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitized, screen, mask, vaccinated, boosted, rapid tested and PCR cleared in 48 hours, now who’s ready to party?” Odom Jr. said.

Winslet remotely presented Helen Mirren with the 57th SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. “Her acting power is immeasurable and magnetic,” Winslet said before listing Mirren’s credits. “Her performances give us real human beings… she’s a joy to watch.” Then, Winslet passed the microphone to “another admirer” of Mirren, Cate Blanchett.

“Words never suffice — her works speak for themselves,” Blanchett said after joking about the guild finding another Kate to present the award in person. A reel of Mirren’s work was then shown on screen, paired with “She’s Not There” by the Zombies. Mirren received a standing ovation.

“Lifetime achievement sounds so grand,” Mirren said, before joking she hates to use the word “sag” at her age. Listing her inspirations and thanking her team, she addressed the actors in the audience and thanked them for all the “giggles and laughter” and their “emotional generosity,” “incredible energy” and devotion to the profession.

Before the show began, No Time to Die won the award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture, while Squid Game won for TV series.

