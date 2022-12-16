Feinberg Snapshot: 10 Top Contenders for the Best Film Ensemble SAG Award

Babylon

SAG-AFTRA, unsurprisingly, loves movies about performers, including past cast winners Shakespeare in Love, Argo and Birdman. This one boasts A-listers Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, vets Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire and rising star Diego Calvo.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Though it centers on just two actors — Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson — others with plum character parts include Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. And Martin McDonagh’s last film, Three Billboards, was the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards winner.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The 2018 original’s ensemble won SAG and was Critics Choice-nominated. Apart from the late Chadwick Boseman, the core cast returned for the sequel, with additions including Michaela Coel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Poised to be the fourth primarily Asian cast to land a SAG nomination in five years (after Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite and Minari), it includes Michelle Yeoh, Cinderella story Ke Huy Quan and 93-year-old vet James Hong — plus fan fave Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Fabelmans

SAG runs hot and cold on Spielberg casts (Saving Private Ryan and Lincoln got noms, West Side Story didn’t). But few actors are more beloved than Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The original was Critics Choice-nominated but SAG-snubbed. This one’s comparably well-reviewed and star-studded, with Daniel Craig joined this time by the likes of Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson.

Top Gun: Maverick

The original predates the Critics Choice and SAG awards, so history’s no guide. Casts of action flicks rarely get recognized — but also rarely include the likes of Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer.

Triangle of Sadness

It boasts only one household name — Woody Harrelson — but many solid jobbing actors, like Dolly De Leon. Similar dynamics were overcome by The Full Monty, Slumdog Millionaire and Beasts of No Nation, among others.

The Woman King

Led by Viola Davis, who’s been part of four SAG-nominated casts, one of which won, this rare studio film centered primarily on Black women could follow in the footsteps of past SAG cast winner Hidden Figures.

Women Talking

This cast is comprised of a powerhouse group of about a dozen actresses (including individual SAG winners Frances McDormand and Claire Foy and nominee Rooney Mara), plus Ben Whishaw.

