Where to Watch the SAG Awards Livestream

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being streamed live Sunday night.

The ceremony, which honors the year’s best acting performances in film and television, will be broadcasted live starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin topped this year’s nominations with five nods each, including the top category for best cast in a motion picture. Other nominees in the category are Babylon, The Fabelmans and Women Talking.

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon all earned a nom for their performances in Martin McDonagh’s film. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu also received nods for the Dan Kwan- and Daniel Scheinert-directed movie.

As for TV, Ozark received the most nominations, with four nods, including for best ensemble in a drama series. Better Call Saul, Barry and Only Murders in the Building followed with three noms each.

Presenters include a star-studded lineup, including Zendaya, Yeoh, Jenna Ortega, Paul Mescal, Farrell, Quinta Brunson, Emily Blunt, Jason Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Michelle Williams, Hsu, Jeff Bridges, Andrew Garfield, Antonia Gentry, Claire Foy, Caleb McLaughlin, Adam Scott, Ashley Park, Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Chastain and more.

Sally Field, a two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy winner, is also set to receive the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Watch the 2023 SAG Awards livestream below, and follow The Hollywood Reporter throughout the show for a complete list of the winners.