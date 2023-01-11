SAG Awards: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Lead Nominations

'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

SAG-AFTRA has revealed the nominations for the 2023 SAG Awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once topped this year’s nominations with five nods each, including in the top category of best cast.

Other nominees in that category, the SAG Awards’ equivalent of best picture, are Babylon, The Fabelmans and Women Talking.

Banshees also landed nods for best actor in a leading role (Colin Farrell), best supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and best supporting actress (Kerry Condon).

Everything Everywhere also landed nods for best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu).

The Fabelmans also scored a best supporting actor nod for Paul Dano. The Whale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Woman King landed two nominations each, but one of the nods for the Black Panther sequel and The Woman King was in the stunt ensemble performance category.

On the TV side, Ozark landed the most nominations, with four, including for best drama ensemble, followed by fellow best drama ensemble nominee Better Call Saul and comedy ensemble nominees Barry and Only Murders in the Building.

The best drama series ensemble category is rounded out with double nominees The Crown, Severance and The White Lotus.

The best comedy series ensemble category is rounded out with double nominees Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Hacks.

Black Bird and Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also landed two nominations each.

The 29th annual SAG Awards will take place on Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT ahead of Netflix streaming the SAG Awards starting in 2024.

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) announced this year’s nominees on Instagram Live on Wednesday morning.

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

Film nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

AUSTIN BUTLER / Elvis – “ELVIS”

COLIN FARRELL / Pádraic Súilleabháin – “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”

BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie – “THE WHALE”

BILL NIGHY / Williams – “LIVING”

ADAM SANDLER / Stanley Sugerman – “HUSTLE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

CATE BLANCHETT / Lydia Tár – “TÁR”

VIOLA DAVIS / Nanisca – “THE WOMAN KING”

ANA de ARMAS / Norma Jeane – “BLONDE”

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Mamie Till-Mobley – “TILL”

MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang – “EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

PAUL DANO / Burt Fabelman – “THE FABELMANS”

BRENDAN GLEESON / Colm Doherty – “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”

BARRY KEOGHAN / Dominic Kearney – “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”

KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang – “EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Charlie Cullen – “THE GOOD NURSE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda – “BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER”

HONG CHAU / Liz – “THE WHALE”

KERRY CONDON / Siobhán Súilleabháin – “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra – “EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

STEPHANIE HSU / Joy Wang/Jobu Topaki – “EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BABYLON

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

THE FABELMANS

WOMEN TALKING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

THE BATMAN

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

THE WOMAN KING

TV nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

STEVE CARELL / Alan Strauss – “THE PATIENT”

TARON EGERTON / James Keene – “BLACK BIRD”

SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan – “1883”

PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Larry Hall – “BLACK BIRD”

EVAN PETERS / Jeffrey Dahmer – “DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

EMILY BLUNT / Cornelia Locke – “THE ENGLISH”

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette – “GEORGE & TAMMY”

JULIA GARNER / Anna Delvey – “INVENTING ANNA”

NIECY NASH-BETTS / Glenda Cleveland – “DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY”

AMANDA SEYFRIED / Elizabeth Holmes – “THE DROPOUT”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

ADAM SCOTT / Mark Scout – “SEVERANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt – “THE WHITE LOTUS”

ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”

ZENDAYA / Rue Bennett – “EUPHORIA”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY CARRIGAN / Noho Hank – “BARRY”

BILL HADER / Barry – “BARRY”

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam “Midge” Maisel – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams – “WEDNESDAY”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

THE CROWN

OZARK

SEVERANCE

THE WHITE LOTUS

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

BARRY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

ANDOR

THE BOYS

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

STRANGER THINGS