SAG Awards: Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Michelle Williams Tapped as Presenters

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have announced the second round of presenters for the 29th SAG Awards, with members of each film nominated for best cast in a motion picture introducing clips from their films.

Among the presenters are Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Li Jun Li introducing Paramount’s Babylon; Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson introducing Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin; Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh introducing A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once; Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams introducing Universal’s The Fabelmans; and Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara introducing United Artists’ Women Talking.

In addition to earning best cast nominations alongside their films’ co-stars, the following aforementioned actors also earned individual nods for their performances: Farrell for best actor; Yeoh for best actress; Dano, Gleeson and Quan for best supporting actor; and Hsu for best supporting actress.

This group of nominees will join previously announced stars like Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park, who will all be present to hand out awards at the Feb. 26 ceremony. Andrew Garfield will also present the Life Achievement Award to Sally Field.

The SAG Awards previously announced Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson as this year’s ambassadors. More presenters will be announced in the coming days.

The SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers will be able to watch the show live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.