SAG Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

Heading into the ceremony, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once top this year’s nominations with five nods each, including in the top category of best cast.

The SAG Awards will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Winners are voted on by 122,600 SAG-AFTRA members. The show will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

The winners for best stunt ensembles in film anD TV were revealed during the preshow, with Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things taking the honors, respectively. (Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.)

Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson have been named ambassadors for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. SAG Awards ambassadors are “actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers,” according to organizers. “These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.” As part of their duties, Gentry and Richardson will present on the Feb. 26 awards show and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony.

The list of this year’s nominees below will be updated with the winners as they are announced live once the show gets under way.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The Woman King

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Sam Elliott – 1883

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt – The English

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Stranger Things (WINNER)