Screen Actors Guild Awards Set 2024 Date

The Screen Actors Guild announced today that the 30th Annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall and, for the first time ever, livestream on Netflix. The streamer entered a multi-year partnership with the guild in January, and a month later streamed the awards ceremony on its YouTube channel. Previously, the SAG Awards aired on TNT since 1998, but SAG-AFTRA announced the end of that partnership in May 2022, leaving it temporarily without a home before the streamer offered it a spot.

The February ceremony will take place two weeks before the Academy Awards, currently scheduled for March 10. The SAG Awards has been a bellwether for the acting outcomes at the Oscars; a majority of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ membership is made up of SAG-AFTRA members. In 2023, the four Oscar-winning performers — The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser and Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis — all won the corresponding SAG Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once also took home best picture weeks after winning the top prize at the SAG Awards for best cast.

The ceremony also annually honors a performer with a lifetime achievement award, with Sally Field being the 2023 recipient. The show is also traditionally hostless, with performers in the audience kicking off the festivities with its annual “I Am an Actor” segment.

Key deadlines and events leading up to the 30th annual SAG Awards follow.

Monday, Aug. 28: Submissions open

Friday, Oct. 27: Submissions close at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, Dec. 4: Nominations voting opens

Sunday, Jan. 7: Nominations voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Nominations announced

Wednesday, Jan. 17: Final voting opens

Friday, Feb. 23: Final voting closes at 12 noon PT