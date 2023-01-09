SAG Awards: Haley Lu Richardson, Ashley Park to Announce Nominations

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The noms will be revealed in a live announcement, which will take place via Instagram Live on @sagawards on Wednesday morning.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin also will be on hand to kick off the announcement at 6:50 a.m.

Nominations for best action performances by television and film ensembles will follow, with Park and Richardson then revealing the rest of the category nominees starting at 7 a.m. PT.

This marks the third year that SAG Awards nominations will be presented exclusively via Instagram Live. Organizers said their aim is to use social media to “create an authentic connection with their audience by reimagining the nominations announcement as a seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans.

The 29th annual SAG Awards ceremony will take place Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Winners are chosen by performers’ peers, with a total of 122,600 eligible voters.