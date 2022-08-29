SAG Awards: Key Dates Set for Lead-Up to 29th Ceremony

SAG-AFTRA, the world’s largest union of actors, has announced key dates pertaining to the 29th SAG Awards, including the date for the ceremony itself: Sunday, Feb. 26.

But, following the dissolution of the SAG Awards’ relationship with TNT and TBS earlier this year after 25 years, there is no new news to report on a broadcasting partner: “We continue to be in discussions with networks,” a SAG Awards spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “When there’s further information to share, we will let you know.”

The full list of key dates for the 29th SAG Awards follows.

Monday, August 1, 2022

Nominating Committees Formed

Monday, August 29, 2022

Submissions Open

Friday, October 21, 2022

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 5, 2022

Nominations Voting Opens

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Nominations Announced

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 24, 2023

Final Voting Closes at 12 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 26, 2023

29th SAG Awards Ceremony