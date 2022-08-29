SAG Awards: Key Dates Set for Lead-Up to 29th Ceremony

- Share this article on Facebook
SAG-AFTRA, the world’s largest union of actors, has announced key dates pertaining to the 29th SAG Awards, including the date for the ceremony itself: Sunday, Feb. 26.
But, following the dissolution of the SAG Awards’ relationship with TNT and TBS earlier this year after 25 years, there is no new news to report on a broadcasting partner: “We continue to be in discussions with networks,” a SAG Awards spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “When there’s further information to share, we will let you know.”
The full list of key dates for the 29th SAG Awards follows.
Monday, August 1, 2022
Nominating Committees Formed
Monday, August 29, 2022
Submissions Open
Friday, October 21, 2022
Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT
Monday, December 5, 2022
Nominations Voting Opens
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Nominations Announced
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Final Voting Opens
Friday, February 24, 2023
Final Voting Closes at 12 p.m. PT
Sunday, February 26, 2023
29th SAG Awards Ceremony
