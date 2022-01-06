SAG Awards: Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens Tapped to Announce Nominees

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens have been tapped to announce the nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards next week.

The announcement will take place live at 7 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan.12, on @sagawards’ Instagram Live.

It will be preceded with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on Instagram Stories at 6:50 a.m. PT. Nominations for the best action performances by television and film ensembles will follow, with announcements made by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

The SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Dawson most recently appeared in Hulu’s Dopesick, followed by the Ava DuVernay-directed pilot DMZ for HBO Max. She also will star in the Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka Tano.

Hudgens’ most recent film, Asking For It, premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. She can currently be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch series and Lin Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM!

Drescher was elected SAG-AFTRA president in September. George joined the SAG Awards committee in 2015, while McLaughlin joined in 2017.