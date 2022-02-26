×
Oscar Isaac, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez Added to 2022 SAG Awards Presenter Lineup

Other newly added presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jung Ho-Yeon, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more.

Oscar Isaac, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez
Oscar Isaac, Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez Steve Jennings/Getty Images;Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images;Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Additional presenters for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced.

A myriad of SAG Awards nominees are set to take the stage during Sunday’s show including Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game), Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci), Tony Goldwyn (King Richard) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Other presenters also include SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park Dominion), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Mira Sorvino (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion), and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (1883).

The new lineup joins previously announced castmembers from the five nominated film ensembles set to introduce clips from their respective movies during the ceremony. Actors introducing their films will include: Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Ciarán Hinds from Belfast; Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin from CODA; Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tyler Perry from Don’t Look Up; Lady Gaga and Jared Leto from House of Gucci; and Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Will Smith from King Richard.

The 28th annual SAG Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. For the first time, the show will be available the following day on HBO Max.

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony. During the show, Kate Winslet will present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren.

