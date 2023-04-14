French Fashion House Saint Laurent to Launch Film Division

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal star in Pedro Almodovar's new short film 'Strange Way of Life'

Saint Laurent is getting into the movie making business after Hollywood stars have commandeered the red carpet in Cannes and elsewhere wearing creations from the legendary fashion house.

Saint Laurent Productions, a division of the iconic design house, will be led by house creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The move also follows film directors and actors long being part of glitzy fashion shows, whether by sitting in the front row or making grand entrances on runways with top designers.

Now Saint Laurent’s new film production banner will launch in Cannes with its first production, Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life. The short sees Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal play two middle-aged gunslingers with a deep connection who meet up again after a 25-year separation.

And the luxury brand’s film production arm also has two projects involving David Cronenberg and Paolo Sorrentino in the works. “These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today,” Vaccarello said in a statement.

Canadian director Cronenberg is a favorite of Cannes and most recently premiered his latest film, Crimes of the Future, on the Croisette. And Italian director Sorrentino has also debuted his films in Cannes, including The Hand of God in 2021.

The late French designer Yves Saint Laurent launched and ran the luxury couture house with his business and life partner Pierre Bergé. The upcoming movies from Saint Laurent Productions will feature costumes by Vaccarello for his fashion house.

“I want to work with and provide a space for all the great film talents who have inspired me over the years,” Vaccarello added.