New Line’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Adds 3 (Exclusive)

Salem’s Lot has found its kid victims. Um, we meant kid heroes.

Jordan Preston Carter, Nicholas Crovetti and Cade Woodward have joined the cast of New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel, currently in production with Gary Dauberman in the director’s seat.

Lewis Pullman is leading an ensemble that includes Pilou Asbæk, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark and John Benjamin Hickey.

Dauberman wrote the script for the adaptation, which sees Pullman playing author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire. This leads him to band together a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence.

Carter will play Mark Petrie, a 12-year old boy who becomes a key member of the group fighting the evil.

Crovetti is Danny Glick, who becomes the town’s first vampire and helps turn other townspeople into bloodsuckers. Woodward is Ralph Glick, his brother who mysteriously (well, maybe not so mysteriously) disappears.

James Wan and his Atomic Monster banner partner Michael Clear, along with Roy Lee of Vertigo and Michael Wolper are producing.

Michael Bederman, Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs are executive producing, as is Dauberman

The horror thriller is set for a Sept. 9, 2022, release.

Carter is one of the key players of DMZ, an upcoming HBO Max limited series based on the DC comic series that stars Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. Before joining DMZ, Jordan was best known for his role as Tika Sumpter’s son in the Tyler Perry-created OWN drama series The Haves and the Have Nots.

Crovetti played one of Nicole Kidman’s twin sons on HBO’s Big Little Lies. He will be seen with his brother, Cameron Crovetti, in Amazon’s Goodnight Mommy opposite Naomi Watts and in the Will Packer-produced film Oracle.

Woodward is known for his memorable and heartbreaking turn as “Beau Abbott” in A Quiet Place. He also appeared as Hawkeye’s son, Nathaniel Barton in Avengers: Endgame and will appear in the Hawkeye series.

