Sally Field Named Recipient of 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award

Sally Field will receive the 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26.

The award is giving annually to an actor who exhibits the “finest ideals of the acting profession.” Field is an two-time Oscar winner, and has also received a SAG Award, three Emmys, two BAFTA Awards, the New York Film Critics prize, the National Board of Review Award, the Los Angeles Film Critics Award and the National Society of Film Critics honor, among many more.

In 2012, the actress was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and in 2015 received the National Medal of Arts by President Obama. Additionally, she received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019.

Her career credits include Places in the Heart, Norma Rae, Lincoln, Smokey and the Bandit, Absence of Malice, Kiss Me Goodbye, Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump, An Eye for an Eye, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hooper, Stay Hungry and Hello, My Name is Doris, among many others. She most recently starred in Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert and will next star in 80 for Brady alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

The actress also has numerous TV and theater credits to her name: on the TV side, she starred in The Flying Nun, Sybil, ER, Brothers & Sisters, Winning Time, Maniac and Dispatches From Elsewhere. In theater, she made her Broadway debut in Edward Albee’s The Goat and also starred in The Glass Menagerie and All My Sons.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career. Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California and will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.