IMDb Honors Salma Hayek Pinault With Inaugural Icon STARmeter Award

On the heels of starring in Eternals for Chloé Zhao and House of Gucci for Ridley Scott, Salma Hayek Pinault has received IMDb’s Icon STARmeter Award.

Timed to mark the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro, the prize joins other trophies in the STARmeter family (Fan Favorite and Breakout) that single out stars that are most popular among IMDb’s 200 million monthly users. Per the site, the veteran actress consistently trends high on the STARmeter chart, including multiple weeks in the top 10 during her career.

Hayek Pinault said she’s “beyond thrilled” for the recognition. “This award means so much to me because for so long, women in the entertainment industry were under-recognized for our performances, contributions to filmmaking, and power to draw audiences to theaters. While there has been progress, particularly in the last few years, this Women’s History Month, I’m reflecting on the work that is still to be done as we continue moving towards gender parity.”

The award honors a groundbreaking creative career and shines a light on the “indelible mark” Hayek Pinault has made on the industry, said IMDbPro head Matt Kumin. “This new award, created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro, joins our ongoing STARmeter Award program and other IMDbPro exclusive data that play a key role in our commitment to helping entertainment industry professionals accelerate their careers.”

She has more than 80 acting credits on her IMDb resume, notably Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Fools Rush In, 54, Frida, Beatriz at Dinner, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty and many more. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the Fan Favorite and Breakout categories include Eiza González, Regé-Jean Page, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård, and Olivia Wilde.