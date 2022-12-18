Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Pinault told ET. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

In the third installment of the franchise, “Magic” Mike Lane finds himself bartending in Florida when he hooks up with a wealthy socialite, played by Pinault. Her character then drags Mike to London with an enticing business offer to headline a dance show. In the film, Tatum reprises his role as a male stripper, which is roughly based on his own experiences as a stripper in Florida.

Pinault also dished on what it was like playing her role, which she took over from Thandiwe Newton, in the comedy-drama.

“I play a strong woman,” the Frida actress said. “You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around.”

The Steven Soderbergh-directed film also includes Ayub Khan-Din, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Juliette Motamed, Jemelia Georg and Vicki Pepperdine.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is expected to wrap up the series, will open in theaters on Feb. 10. Until then, Pinault’s voice can also be heard in the upcoming animated adventure-comedy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which premieres Dec. 21.