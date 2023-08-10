×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘El Sabor De La Navidad,’ From Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions, to Get Toronto World Premiere (Exclusive)

The holiday movie is the second film to be released under the star’s first-look deal with TelevisaUnivision.

Mariana Trevino and Andres Almeida in El Sabor de la Navidad
Mariana Trevino and Andres Almeida in 'El Sabor de la Navidad' Courtesy of ViX

The second TelevisaUnivision movie from Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions will get its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

El Sabor de la Navidad (working title A Merry Mexican Christmas) will bow Sept. 13 as part of TIFF’s special presentations program before becoming available on the Spanish-language streaming platform ViX in November.

In the tradition of many holiday classics, El Sabor de la Navidad will follow three storylines that inevitably converge in the third act. All set in Mexico City during Christmastime, the first story follows an estranged daughter seeking reconciliation with her family; the second spotlights two rival Santa Clauses in Alameda Central Park; and the third features a lonely chef who cooks Christmas dinners for other families catching feelings for her assistant.

Related Stories

Eric Newman was photographed July 31 at Grand Electric’s offices in Santa Monica.
TV

The 'Narcos' Showrunner Is Ready to Tackle a New Drug War

Disney CEO Bob Iger
Business

Disney in Transition: Wall Street Divided on When Bob Iger's Overhaul Ideas Will Pay Off

The romantic comedy stars Mariana Treviño (A Man Called Otto, House of Flowers), Andrés Almeida (Y tu mamá también, Ana), Armando Hernández (Blood of My Blood, Amar te Duele), Juan Carlos Medellín (Whiskey Cavalier, El Colapso), Mónica Dionne (The Arrival, The Wind of Fear) and Marco Treviño (Narcos: Mexico, Danyka). It was written by Jose Tamez, who produces under Ventanarosa alongside Hayek Pinault, with Lemon Studios’ Erica Sánchez also producing. Alejandro Lozano directed.

In February 2022, Ventanarosa inked a first-look deal with TelevisaUnivision to produce Spanish-language original movies for the Mexican-American media company’s streaming service ViX. The first film under that pact, Quiero tu Vida, premiered this May.

See exclusive first-look images from El Sabor de la Navidad below.

El Sabor de la Navidad
Courtesy of ViX
Mariana Trevino Andres Almeida El Sabor de la Navidad
Courtesy of ViX
Mariana Trevino El Sabor de la Navidad
Courtesy of ViX
Mariana Trevino El Sabor de la Navidad
Courtesy of ViX
Juan Carlos Medellin Armando Hernandez El Sabor de la Navidad
Courtesy of ViX

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad