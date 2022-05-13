Sam Claflin to Star in Lionsgate Supernatural Thriller ‘Bagman’ (Exclusive)

Sam Claflin, who played Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games movies, will star in Bagman, a supernatural thriller from Lionsgate.

British helmer Colm McCarthy, who directed season two of Peaky Blinders, the pilot for DC show Krypton, and the indie, The Girl with all the Gifts, is directing the feature that was written by John Hulme.

Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey — who count Twilight, Maze Runner and The Fault in Our Stars among their credits — are producing.

The story centers on a father, played by Claflin, who desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him. This time, however, the father has to muster the strength to not just fight for himself but for his family.

The project is being introduced to international buyers in the coming days at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meredith Wieck and Jorge Alfaro are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Temple Hill exec John Fischer brought the project in and will oversee for the company.

Lionsgate worked with Claflin on its hit Hunger Games movies, casting him as the dashing games victor Odair, who would become an invaluable asset to heroine Katniss Everdeen. “Since we first worked with him on Catching Fire, Sam has grown into a compelling leading man,” said Lionsgate motion picture president Nathan Kahane. “We’re thrilled that he responded so strongly to this project.”

Claflin also starred in doomed love story Me Before You, played Mycroft Homes opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s Enola Holmes and had a stint on Peaky Blinders, although he did not cross paths with McCarthy, who directed an early season. He is currently shooting Amazon’s rock series, Daisy Jones and the Six.

Claflin is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Glaser Weil. McCarthy is represented by UTA and Independent.