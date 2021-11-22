Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui Romantic Comedy ‘Book of Love’ Picked Up by Prime Video (Exclusive)

Amazon’s Prime Video has acquired U.S. and Canada streaming rights for the romantic comedy Book of Love, starring Sam Claflin and Verónica Echegui.

Prime Video has set a streaming release date of Feb. 4 for the movie, which hails from XYZ Films, the banner best known for its genre fare, and BuzzFeed Studios.

Additionally, BuzzFeed Studios is expanding its producer role and will now strategically collaborate on the marketing campaign for Love with Prime Video. BuzzFeed Studios will capitalize on insights from BuzzFeed’s vast media network and highly engaged global audience to form a unique digital marketing strategy in the months ahead.

According to the producers, Love follows Henry, an uptight English writer (Claflin) whose novel is a total failure. One bright spot is that the book is hit in Mexico but when he is invited to the country to promote it, he soon discovers why — the Spanish translator, Maria, played by Echegui, has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. The writer is furious, and even more so when his publisher pairs him and the translator on a book tour across Mexico. Opposites attract and, of course, sparks fly.

Mexican helmer Analeine Cal y Mayor (Treading Water) directed the movie that was written by BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winner David Quantick (Veep, Avenue 5).

Producers include Michael Knowles from North of Watford Films (Best Laid Plans), Naysun Alae-Carew from Blazing Griffin (Anna and the Apocalypse), Allan Niblo from Vertigo Films (Bronson, Human Traffic), Nick Spicer and Maxime Cottray from XYZ Films and Richard Alan Reid from BuzzFeed Studios.

“With Book of Love, Analeine Cal Y Mayor delivers a love story that is both charming and hilarious,” said Chris Mansolillo, director and head of content licensing in the U.S. for Prime Video. “And with a cast led by Sam and Veronica, our Prime Video customers are in store for captivating performances and a lot of laughs.”

BuzzFeed Studios and North of Watford Films developed the original screenplay and packaged the film.

XYZ, also handling foreign rights, has set an international theatrical release for January 5, 2022, with global marketing support from BuzzFeed Studios.