Sam Neill (Jokingly) Miffed About Insulting ‘Jurassic Park’ Lego Packaging

Sam Neill is having a heck of a time with Jurassic Park toys.

The Dr. Alan Grant actor on Thursday shared a picture of a Lego set for his iconic dinosaur film and noted that something strange was going on with the box, which featured all the classic characters next to their Lego double — except for Dr. Grant.

“Okay #LEGO. This is not a little insulting. Look carefully at the right of the box. Beside each model, a shot of the character. Beside #AlanGrant — a what? A TOILET !? Is this a commentary on my performance? What were you thinking!? Hilarious,” he tweeted at the toy company. He noted in a separate tweet that he was signing the toy set for a charity auction.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Neill has had some fun with Jurassic Park toys, jokingly getting bent out of shape about Alan Grant’s representation.

Earlier this month, Neill expressed both alarm and flattery over a new Grant action figure from Mattel.

“Got sent [an] alarming pic of model Alan Grant with REMOVABLE head and hands! (And generous cricket protector). Is this for would-be young murderers to play with? Regardless — could the manufacturer send some, my kids want them?! Only slightly worried,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

That Alan Grant figure is part of the Mattel Amber Collection for the dino franchise. The toy line was launched in 2019 and keeps adding characters from the films. The Alan Grant figure is due out in October.

Neill, along with Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), will reprise his iconic role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. The Universal film is due out June 10, 2022.