Sam Raimi Nearly Shied Away From ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Over Lingering Scars From ‘Spider-Man 3’ Vitriol

Sam Raimi was so shellshocked over how much Spider–Man 3 was deeply loathed, he nearly did not get back onto the superhero saddle to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Evil Dead mastermind who also brought Spider-Man to the big screen in the 2002 smash that helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he never planned on making another superhero film after the venom (no pun) spewed over 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

“I didn’t know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the director of Spider-Man 3,” Raimi said. “The Internet was getting revved up and people disliked that movie and they sure let me know about it. So, it was difficult to take back on. But then, I found out that there was an opening on Doctor Strange 2. My agent called me and said, ‘They’re looking for a director at Marvel for this movie and your name came up. Would you be interested?’ And I thought, ‘I wonder if I could still do it.'”

While his first two Spider-Man films were beloved by the fans, Raimi’s third chapter, which inexplicably featured the emo evil Peter Parker, became a lightning rod for criticism and mockery.

“They’re really demanding, those types of pictures,” Raimi said. “And I felt, ‘Well, that’s reason enough.’ I’ve always really liked the character of Doctor Strange. He was not my favorite, but he was right up there with the favorites. I loved the first movie, I thought [director] Scott Derrickson did a wonderful job, an incredible job. So, I said, ‘Yeah.’ They left the character in a great place. I didn’t think I would be doing another superhero movie. it just happened.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.