Sam Richardson’s Multiple ‘Tomorrow War’ Injuries Required a WWE “Super Doctor”

Sam Richardson’s leap from comedy to action star for his latest movie, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, came with so many bumps and bruises a “super doctor” had to be called in to treat him.

In a New York Times interview promoting the film, the former Veep actor shared how excited he was to get the chance to finally play an action star.

“I grew up watching action movies, and if you asked me when I was 6, I would have said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be an action star, like Jean-Claude Van Damme,'” Richardson said. “When the opportunity came and I was sent this script, just the idea of getting to do an action movie was so appealing to me.”

The 37-year-old actor, whose approach to his character’s physique “was that balance of still looking like me but being physically fit,” said he trained and worked out ahead of the role to “do the thing properly.” That’s when he ran into his first injury.

“I was working with a trainer at the gym, but my feet are naturally duckfooted and in the middle of a barbell squat, I adjusted my feet and popped my meniscus in my left knee,” he explained.

The injury required knee surgery, but Richardson said it didn’t slow him down and he was soon back to it as he heals quickly. But after arriving on set and just as he got better, he got hurt once again, this time a hamstring injury. He told the Times it resulted from a running sequence in heavy gear and shoes that weren’t made for sprinting.

“We were doing a scene running through the city in Atlanta, full gallop, and these other guys are running even faster,” he said. “I’m just like, ‘Well, I’ll keep up,’ but I’m also wearing this heavy pack, I’ve got all this gear on, I’m wearing jungle boots that aren’t meant for running in the city. And then, pop.”

He had to stop working and said that after being checked out, he was slower recuperating this time around, with about three weeks of downtime before he was back in shape to film. But that wouldn’t be the end of the actor’s troubles, as he endured his third injury while filming the same running scene. Only this time, it was his other hamstring.

That’s when, the actor says, the production took more serious action, which ultimately seemed to do the trick.

“They sent in a super doctor who works with the WWE and these athletes, and he kind of adjusted me, set me up, and then I was back and ready to go,” he recalled. “He adjusted the way I walked, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s incredibly helpful.’ Some doctors just know physiology, go figure!”

The Werewolves Within actor, who calls himself “a big MCU guy,” also spoke to the Times about seeing fellow Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus appear in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The massive Marvel fan, who even attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere around the time of his Tomorrow War knee surgery with the help of crutches and Vicodin, said he “lost” his breath and immediately texted her after watching her debut.

“I care about the MCU so greatly, so after avoiding spoilers and seeing Julia pop up on that screen, I was like, ‘This is just for me!'” the Tomorrow War star said. “I truly lost my breath, I was so excited. I texted her: ‘Oh, Julia. I can’t believe this.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, it was hard to keep that a secret for so long.'”

The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Amazon.