Cannes: Sam Worthington Joins Thriller ‘Transfusion’, Altitude Launching Sales

Sam Worthington is set to play a former Special Forces operative in Transfusion, the directorial debut from AACTA-nominated actor Matt Nable (Hacksaw Ridge, Killer Elite).

With production now underway in Sydney, Altitude has added the muscular thriller to its sales slate and will launch international sales at Cannes’ virtual market.

Also starring Phoebe Tonkin, Transfusion tells the story of an ex army specialist thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son from being taken from him. A Stan original Film, it is set to premiere on streaming service Stan in Australia in 2022 after a cinema release through Madman Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.

Transfusion is produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz through Deeper Water Films, with executive producers Cailah Scobie from Stan, Paul Wiegard from Madman Entertainment and Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall of Altitude Media.

“In Transfusion we’ve found a movie that has that special combination of visceral action and achingly beautiful emotion,” said Schwarz. “Matt is an already accomplished writer and actor, and it’s incredibly exciting to watch him step into the directors chair and bring his own words to life. With Sam he has the perfect actor to showcase the rugged vulnerability of this very powerful script.”

Runagall said: “Following our successful collaboration on Gold, we’re thrilled to re-team with Deeper Water Films to bring Matt Nable’s arresting thriller to worldwide buyers this Cannes.”