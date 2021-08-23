Samantha Morton Joins Universal’s Harvey Weinstein Movie (Exclusive)

Samantha Morton, who recently appeared in The Walking Dead, has joined the high-profile cast of She Said, Universal Pictures’ take on New York Times reporters uncovering the sexual abuse perpetrated by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment are producing the feature project that is already shooting in New York.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are starring as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the journalists behind the landmark 2017 exposé which helped detail the years of abuse, brought down the influential Hollywood and New York figure, and helped usher in the #MeToo movement.

Also in the cast are Patricia Clarkson, portraying the Times’ investigations department editor, and Andre Braugher, who will play the paper’s executive editor Dean Baquet.

Morton will play Zelda Perkins, a former assistant to Weinstein who endured his abuse and later found herself bound by constricting NDAs.

Said adapts She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement and has a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Maria Schrader, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a limited series for Netflix’s critically acclaimed limited series Unorthodox, will direct.

Brad Pitt, Dede Garnder, and Jeremy Kleiner are producing via Plan B. Megan Ellision will exec produce with Sue Naegle. Plan B and Annapurna teamed up in 2018 to option Said.

Universal’s vp of production Lexi Barta is overseeing for the studio.

Morton, a two-time Oscar nominee, recently wrapped shooting The Whale, Darren Aronofsky’s drama that also stars Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, and is currently in production as a lead in The Serpent Queen, a period drama set in 16th century France, for Starz.

She is repped by UTA, Jenny Rawlings at Omnia Artists, Nikki VanGalder of Conway VanGalder Grant and attorney Bianca Levin.