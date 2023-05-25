Canadian Actress Samantha Weinstein Dies at 28

Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian actress since childhood who played high school student Heather in the 2013 remake of Carrie, has died. She was 28 years old.

Weinstein died on May 14 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto after battling ovarian cancer for over two and a half years. James Crammond, her agent at Noble Caplan Abrams in Toronto, said Weinstein did her last animation voice session on May 4.

“A trooper to the end. We all miss her terribly,” Crammond told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

A photo was posted on Weinstein’s Instagram page, with the caption: “After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet-setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Born on March 20, 1995 in Toronto, Weinstein had a breakout role playing a young girl, Josephine, in the short film Big Girl, which won the best Canadian short film award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2005 and earned the 10-year-old actress ACTRA’s best female performance trophy in the same year.

She also played the role of Brooke in the indie drama Reign and a younger Hagar in the adaptation of Margaret Laurence’s The Stone Angel novel from director Kari Skogland, which also starred Ellen Burstyn and Dylan Baker.

Weinstein’s TV credits include guest roles on Being Erica, Less Than Kind, Copper and Darknet, from director Vincenzo Natali. She also did extensive voice work, including for animated series.

And Weinstein made a name as the lead singer-songwriter and lead guitarist for the Toronto garage rock band Killer Virgins.

Weinstein is survived by sister Sabrina, husband Michael Knutson and parents David and Jojo Weinstein.