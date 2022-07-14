Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori Join Cast of ‘Scream 6’

Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are joining the cast of Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures’ latest Scream sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

They will appear alongside Dermot Mulroney in the new outing due to shoot this summer and follow the bloody success of the fifth installment, released in January, which grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are among those returning to once again face the blade of the killer known as Ghostface, with Hayden Panettiere, who was one of the stars of 2011’s Scream 4, returning to the slasher movie series to reprise her character.

Plot details for the new feature are being kept under the cloak, but the companies said the movie “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are back as writers while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence, return as directors. Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers.

Original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Bloody Disgusting was the first to report on the casting of Weaving and Revolori.